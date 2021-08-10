Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (LON:BMD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (LON:BMD) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BMD opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The company has a market capitalization of £243.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.84.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

