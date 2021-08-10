Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.