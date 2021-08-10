Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $76.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 63.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 138.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 343,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

