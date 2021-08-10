Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $12.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.37. 97,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.