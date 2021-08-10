Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.49. 3,389,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.