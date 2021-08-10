Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $94.51 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $94,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.00. 165,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,526. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

