Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $48,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.29. 712,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,396. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $218.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.