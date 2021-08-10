Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) versus North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Critical Analysis

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Basic Energy Services and North American Construction Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Construction Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

North American Construction Group has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.59%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basic Energy Services and North American Construction Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.01 -$268.17 million N/A N/A North American Construction Group $373.54 million 1.11 $36.73 million $1.29 10.73

North American Construction Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43% North American Construction Group 7.19% 18.72% 5.57%

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Basic Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a heavy equipment fleet of 626 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

