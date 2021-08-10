Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.85 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

