Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.85 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
