Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.