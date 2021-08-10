Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $265.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $276.93.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.50.

BDX stock opened at $238.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

