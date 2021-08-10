Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.50.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

