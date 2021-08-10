BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

