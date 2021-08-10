Belt Finance (BELT) Price Tops $9.24

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $9.24 or 0.00020287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $48.09 million and $1.11 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00155445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,527.99 or 0.99964348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00814060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,204,911 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

