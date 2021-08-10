Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Capitalization Tops $11.11 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $181,186.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,484,472 coins and its circulating supply is 8,362,246 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

