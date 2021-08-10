Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $145.89. 288,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

