Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

