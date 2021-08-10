Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 101,320 Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.30% of Tredegar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 2.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Tredegar in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 47.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 6.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.