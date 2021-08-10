Berenberg Bank Increases TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 320

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

TTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

TT Electronics stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.66). 100,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.34. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £489.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

