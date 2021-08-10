Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.05” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.62 ($4.26).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

