Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.47 billion and the highest is $11.69 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $9.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $49.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.55 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $50.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,535,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

