BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th.

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,263 ($29.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.16. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

