Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 6.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 19,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,244,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGFV shares. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $540.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

