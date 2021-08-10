Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Bilibili stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.22. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.