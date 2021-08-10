BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JMP Securities

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.65 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

