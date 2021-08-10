Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BHVN stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.90. 8,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.63. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

