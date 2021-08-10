BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BHTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 4,259,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,917. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.