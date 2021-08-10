BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLFS stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $182,828.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $8,651,354. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

