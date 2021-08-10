BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $27.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.22. The company had a trading volume of 200,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,334. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $459.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of -1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

