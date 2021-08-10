Bitcoin Atom Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $81.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

