Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Reaches $279.85 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $279.85 million and $11.87 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $24.51 or 0.00053907 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

