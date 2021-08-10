Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $51,949.82 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00149000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,485.99 or 0.99528862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00832514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

