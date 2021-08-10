BitcoinZ Trading Up 52% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $5,996.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00290928 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00129485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00155017 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002898 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 127.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

