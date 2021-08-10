BitTube Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $1.87 million and $2,307.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00583363 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 317,956,615 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

