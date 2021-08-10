BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $102,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 239,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

