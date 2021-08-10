BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $220.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

