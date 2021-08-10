BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

