BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,488 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

