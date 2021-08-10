Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. 7,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.83.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

