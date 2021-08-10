Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $89.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $322.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $407.52 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,706,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,427. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

