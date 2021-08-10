BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

BKCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 348,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

