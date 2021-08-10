BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Core Bond Trust accounts for 3.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

BHK stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

