BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,208 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $58,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $10.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $912.56. 382,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $878.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

