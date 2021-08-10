Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.