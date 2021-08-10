Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

