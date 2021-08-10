Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,652,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 839,552 shares of company stock worth $210,223,875 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.48. The company had a trading volume of 117,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,638. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.95. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.