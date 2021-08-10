Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 300,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.80. 419,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

