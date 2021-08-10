Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 253,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $87.19. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,442. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $100.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22.

