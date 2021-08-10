Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $300,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 16,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $620.99. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,868. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $652.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.86.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

