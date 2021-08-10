Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.25. The stock had a trading volume of 474,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,371,770 shares of company stock valued at $809,414,705. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

